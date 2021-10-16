Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 10,511 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.91% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

