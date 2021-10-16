suterusu (SUTER) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $19.83 million and $444,161.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get suterusu alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00046148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00207639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00093242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.