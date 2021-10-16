Swarm City Price Tops $0.0372 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $317,180.03 and approximately $7.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 60.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00205467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00093743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

