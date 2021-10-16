Swarm City Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 63.7% lower against the US dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $318,418.21 and approximately $1.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00204297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00093424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.