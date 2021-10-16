Swerve Hits Market Capitalization of $9.87 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00044689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00204761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00092723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,718,460 coins and its circulating supply is 15,501,456 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.