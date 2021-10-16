Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.44

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $8.29. Sylogist shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

About Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

