Symbol (XYM) Market Cap Achieves $1.65 Billion

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $23.28 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00069705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00075923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00109002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,070.98 or 0.99968571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.90 or 0.06305269 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00025559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,955,041,859 coins and its circulating supply is 5,559,257,700 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

