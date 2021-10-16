Synairgen (LON:SNG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $149.93

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 149.93 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 149 ($1.95). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 152.70 ($2.00), with a volume of 1,163,689 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £307.45 million and a P/E ratio of -6.53.

In other Synairgen news, insider John C. Ward sold 269,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £377,948.20 ($493,791.74).

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

