Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $173.54 on Friday. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.44.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

