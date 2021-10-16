SYNC Network (SYNC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.36 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $2,237.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.54 or 0.00315596 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007937 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001966 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,085,713 coins and its circulating supply is 121,082,546 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

