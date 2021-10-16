Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,144 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.47% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

TRHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.81.

Shares of TRHC opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.