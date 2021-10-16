Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $9.55 million and $1.83 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 259.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.69 or 0.00126536 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

IPX is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

