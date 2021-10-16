Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the September 15th total of 428,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Taoping during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taoping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taoping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taoping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Taoping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 0.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAOP stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. Taoping has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $16.86.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a broad portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions, including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors.

