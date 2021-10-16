Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.05

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and traded as high as $28.06. Tapinator shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 3,990 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a P/E ratio of 182.16 and a beta of 3.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting.

