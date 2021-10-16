TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Up 171.9% in September

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, an increase of 171.9% from the September 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP opened at $53.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 86.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.