TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,567 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned 1.68% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 79.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,253,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 92,443 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 590,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 41,204 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 245,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 227,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Shares of TSI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,055. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.