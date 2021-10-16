Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Teladoc Health worth $17,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,398,000 after buying an additional 353,835 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,704,000 after buying an additional 478,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after buying an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,684 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

