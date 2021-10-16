Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,457 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.10% of Teladoc Health worth $27,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,321,000 after buying an additional 135,010 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,684. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.40. 2,166,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,374. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

