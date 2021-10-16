Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 33.4% in September

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the September 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 143,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,448. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

