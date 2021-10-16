Teloscoin (TELOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded 144.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $40,276.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00101172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.50 or 0.00401676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012955 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00034652 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

