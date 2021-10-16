Teloscoin (TELOS) Market Cap Achieves $1.84 Million

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Teloscoin has traded up 121.9% against the dollar. Teloscoin has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $23,673.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00095192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.73 or 0.00392783 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013064 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00035438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About Teloscoin

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

