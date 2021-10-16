TEMCO (TEMCO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $677,489.00

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. TEMCO has a market cap of $17.98 million and approximately $677,489.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TEMCO has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00068351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00075807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00109302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,109.39 or 1.00146607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.27 or 0.06231188 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00026864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

