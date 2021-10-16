Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.22.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,665. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 36,292 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,695,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

