Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

Shares of TME stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.