TenX Reaches Market Cap of $12.33 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, TenX has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $12.33 million and approximately $133,796.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00204647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00092666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

