Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $113.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

