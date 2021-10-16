Ternoa (CAPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.83 Million

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Ternoa has a total market cap of $28.83 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can now be bought for about $0.0920 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00069570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00074304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00110690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,108.18 or 1.00029031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.93 or 0.06364224 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00027108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ternoa

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,241,006 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

