Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $36.37

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $36.37 or 0.00060050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $14.62 billion and approximately $544.00 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 971,052,904 coins and its circulating supply is 401,919,097 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

