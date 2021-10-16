Terrace Energy (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Terrace Energy shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 13,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Terrace Energy (OTCMKTS:TCRRF)

Terrace Energy Corp. is development stage company, which engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Maverick County-Eagle Ford Shale and Pearsall Shale Development projects. The company was founded on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

