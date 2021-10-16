Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Textron has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

