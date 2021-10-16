TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 467,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TFII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.27.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.19. 142,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $116.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in TFI International by 339.4% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $27,158,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.