TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). TG Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

TGTX traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $33.31. 726,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,020. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 497.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.