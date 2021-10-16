TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). TG Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

TGTX traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $33.31. 726,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,020. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 497.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.