The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of The Aaron’s worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $897.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

The Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.