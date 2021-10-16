The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $115.00

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 111.51 ($1.46). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.46), with a volume of 1,378,908 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.54. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

