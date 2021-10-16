The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKGFY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.15. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $5.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.08%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

