The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $834.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAM stock opened at $511.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $877.41. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $496.86 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

