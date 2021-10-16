The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of The Buckle worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Buckle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Buckle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Buckle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The Buckle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in The Buckle by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Buckle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE BKE opened at $42.31 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,093 shares of company stock worth $3,872,065. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.