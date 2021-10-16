The ChampCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Million (TCC)

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. The ChampCoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $330,409.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The ChampCoin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One The ChampCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00484857 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001061 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.36 or 0.01005340 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TCC is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official website is tccworld.org . The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TCC is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions and mined coins are recorded on TCC blockchain. Tailored for future-proof mass transactions. TCC blockchain is powerful enough to perform more transactions than global credit card providers. TCC uses one of the most advanced technologies. “

