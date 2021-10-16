The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $0.81 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and $407.79 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00045561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.79 or 0.00206186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00092685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.