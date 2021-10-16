The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 116.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.
