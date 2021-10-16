The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 116.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,680.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

