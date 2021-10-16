The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.72 Million

Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to announce sales of $443.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $460.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $427.20 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $498.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

