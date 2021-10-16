The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,813 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.73% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $29,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,052,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,340,000 after purchasing an additional 93,870 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

HAIN stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. 550,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

