The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to post $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

