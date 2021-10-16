The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.20% of The J. M. Smucker worth $27,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after buying an additional 108,334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.08. The company had a trading volume of 532,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,138. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.20. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

