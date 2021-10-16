The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,889 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,674,000 after buying an additional 243,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after buying an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after buying an additional 875,574 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.98 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

