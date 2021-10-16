The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.18% of The Macerich worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 4.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Shares of MAC opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

