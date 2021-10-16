The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 7.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $98,290.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.88.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. On average, analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

