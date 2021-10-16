The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 35,465 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Amyris were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 532.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 90,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 698,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

