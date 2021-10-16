The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 3,626 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $104,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.86.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of -1.68. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. The business had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $564,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,633,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,759,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,665,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

