The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Marathon Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $48.89 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.65 and a beta of 4.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.